The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday attended a meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja with crutches.
His spokesman, Kingsley Fanwo, had revealed how he sustained injury on his left foot and had his leg bandaged by doctors.
He said the incident happened while he was alighting from a vehicle.
“The Governor missed his footing last Friday March 30, 2018 while alighting from a vehicle and injured his left foot. He was treated by his doctors, who bandaged the leg and discharged him”, Fanwo said.
“We thank all the Governor’s supporters and well-wishers who reached us to inquire after his wellbeing. His Excellency is doing very well and will be at work as usual after the Easter holidays.
“Once again, the Governor sends his best wishes to Kogites for the Easter Season and beyond”.
Watch video of Governor Bello in Aso Villa…
