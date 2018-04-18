In what came as a surprise on Wednesday, Ovie Omo-Agege, a senator from Delta state, invaded the national assembly with suspected thugs who seized the mace.
Omo-Agege, who was suspended from the red chamber last week, accompanied the unidentified persons as they made their way to waiting vehicles.
Security personnel at the national assembly were overwhelmed.
Here is a video of the incident.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.