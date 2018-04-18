 VIDEO: How Omo-Agege and ‘thugs’ ran way with senate’s mace | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
VIDEO: How Omo-Agege and 'thugs' ran way with senate's mace

In what came as a surprise on Wednesday, Ovie Omo-Agege, a senator from Delta state, invaded the national assembly with suspected thugs who seized the mace.
Omo-Agege, who was suspended from the red chamber last week, accompanied the unidentified persons as they made their way to waiting vehicles.

Security personnel at the national assembly were overwhelmed.

