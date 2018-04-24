 VIDEO: Cee-C attacked at the Murtala Mohammed airport upon arrival from Big Brother show | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
VIDEO: Cee-C attacked at the Murtala Mohammed airport upon arrival from Big Brother show

Fresh reports reaching NigerianEye has it that controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C was attacked by angry fans as she arrived Nigeria from the recently concluded TV reality show which was held in South Africa.


Thousands of fans, mostly Nigerian youths on Monday evening trooped to the Murtala Muhammed airport to welcome the finalists Miracle, Nina, Tobi, Alex and Cee-C.

According to several eyewitness reports,Big Brother Naija 2018 runner-up,Cee-C couldn’t even greet her fans upon her arrival at the Murtala Muhammed international airport,Lagos.


The ugly situation started when several fans were booing Cee-C immediately she arrived, she was also attacked with bruises to her arms and elbows as the security bundled her into a waiting vehicle.

