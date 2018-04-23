A university in the U.S. state of Connecticut was closed on Monday after 100 students fell ill.The affected students at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury were suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pains.University President, John Clark, said in a statement on Monday that crews would be working to sanitise and disinfect two campuses.He added that the university authority would ensure that the institution was safe and secure for all before reopening.Clark said the decision to shut the university was the best and most conservative course of action to protect the community from infection and spread of the disease.”He urged students to return home to curb the spread of the infection and advised those unable to go to stay in their rooms.They were also alerted to seek emergency attention if they suffered from dehydration, dizziness, dry mouth, headaches and muscle cramps.No further information was provided on the nature of the infection.dpa/NAN