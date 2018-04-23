Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, is currently stranded as policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have laid siege to his residence in the Maitama area of Abuja .

Melaye had earlier tweeted about the incident, saying over 30 armed security personnel have surrounded his residence.





Over 30 heavily armed fierce looking mobile police men have just stormed My residence in Maitama, Abuja.

Over 30 heavily armed fierce looking mobile police men have just stormed My residence in Maitama, Abuja.

All roads leading to House has been condoned off, as heavy mobile police men blocked entry & exit of the road. They currently laid siege on in and around The house. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 23, 2018 In the morning, he was detained at the Abuja airport and blocked from travelling out of the country.





When the lawmaker’s residence was visited in the afternoon, the security operatives were seen on different parts of the streets.





They prevented his colleagues who trooped to the place to sympathise him from entering into Melaye’s house.





Among the senators there were Abiodun Olujimi from Ekiti; Philip Aduda, federal capital territory (FCT), Isa Misau from Bauchi and Atai Idoko, Kogi.

It was gathered that Melaye was inside his residence at the time the security men arrived.





