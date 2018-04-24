The Senate of the University of Ibadan has advised 408 students to withdraw from the institution after failing to meet the minimum academic requirements.The Senate of the school ratified the withdrawal of the students at its meeting where results of graduating and non-graduating students were considered and approved.Most of the affected students were admitted to the school when the post-UTME test was not conducted because of opposition to the exercise in the 2016/2017 session.The Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof. Adeyinka Aderinto, told journalists in Ibadan that the school would not lower its academic standards despite the financial difficulty it currently faces.He said, “The University of Ibadan will continue to uphold its standards despite dwindling funding to the university, by adhering to global standards.“I call on parents to monitor their children to ensure that those who have been asked to withdraw from the university do not lie and continue to extort money in the name of being a student at the university.“The conduct of UI Model of Post-UTME screening has helped to separate men from boys and helped the institution in maintaining its historical standards as a global brand.“Being admitted to the UI is a privilege that requires students to be up and doing in their studies.“There are minimum academic requirements a student must meet at the end of the session and those who fall short of that would have to leave the university.“UI has been able to invent its own model of screening applicants and it has shown that those who we screened performed far better than those not subjected to our screening after taking JAMB.”