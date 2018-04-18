An Ikeja Special Offences Court yesterday sentenced a United Kingdom (UK) visa applicant, Kolawole Viyon, to three years’ imprisonment for lying about his marital status.Justice Mojisola Dada, however, gave him a N300,000 fine option.Viyon was convicted on the strength of the terms of his plea bargain with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).“The terms of the plea bargain agreement are adopted as the sentence of this court and the judgment thereof.“He is hereby sentenced to three years’ imprisonment or the fine imposed,” the judge said.Justice Dada said if the fine was not paid within 24 hours, “Viyon will have to mandatorily serve his prison term.”His counsel, Ms Hannah Adeyemi, told the court that he was ready to pay the fine immediately.ICPC through its counsel, Mr. Gogodoye West, said the defendant committed the offence with Olaronke Akerele on December 13, 2016, at the ICPC Lagos Zonal Office.He said some British High Commission officials in 2016 handed over Viyon and his accomplice, now at large, to the ICPC, for giving false information in their visa application forms.West told the court that “in his extra-judicial statement volunteered under caution before Mrs. Nkem Ezenwa, an investigating officer with the ICPC, Viyon made a false statement that Olaronke Akerele was his third and legally married wife.“Viyon told Ezenwa and Mr Kenneth Agba, another investigating officer of the ICPC that the wedding between himself and Akerele was conducted by an Imam under Islamic law.“The defendant said the marriage was evidenced by a certificate of marriage with number JUN/LB/0000064 dated January 9, 2016 and issued by the Jama-at-ul-Islamiyya of Nigeria.“Viyon also lied that he signed the certificate of marriage and that the ceremony was conducted at 108, Tokunboh Street, Lagos Island,” the prosecutor said.West said investigation showed that Viyon and Akerele were not married, nor do they have a marriage certificate from Jama-at-ul-Islamiyya of Nigeria.At the resumed hearing of the case yesterday, Viyon pleaded guilty to an amended three-count charge of knowingly making statements which are false.Before his plea bargain was taking, the prosecution applied for the withdrawal of the charge against Akerele, who is at large.“The application for withdrawal has become necessary since she has been on the run and we have been unable to apprehend her,” the prosecutor said.