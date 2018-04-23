The Christian Association of Nigeria has advised the Federal Government not to bow to pressure by the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on same-sex marriage.CAN said May’s position on gay marriage was ungodly, satanic, reprehensible, and should be rejected by all right thinking people globally, especially in Nigeria.The British PM had during the just-concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, asked African leaders to consider legalising same-sex marriage in their respective countries.But CAN in a statement in Abuja on Sunday by the Special Assistant (Media and Communications) to the CAN President, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, noted that Nigerians had unanimously resolved to do away with same-sex marriage and had affirmed this by legislation.It said, “If we may remind the British authorities, the same-sex marriage contradicts the position of the Scripture and any human law that contradicts the Bible cannot stand.“God is the author of marriage and He stated it clearly that it involves a man and a woman. In addition, the Bible states: “A man will leave his father and his mother and he must stick to his wife and they must become one flesh.“Jesus our Saviour confirmed that marriage should be for male and female. The Bible condemns homosexuality as an immoral and unnatural sin.”The fact that the British authorities or all countries of the world practise or allow gay marriage did not make it right, CAN noted, warning that any government that dared to make same-sex marriage lawful in Nigeria risked the wrath of God and the anger of all Christians and other Nigerians.Oladeji expressed confidence that the Federal Government would never contemplate introducing gay marriage in the country, stressing that the government should on no account bow to pressure from foreign powers.“We contend that on no account should our government bow to pressure by making Nigeria capitulate while embracing strange culture that allows barren amorous relationship between same sex not in tandem with Mother Nature,” he stated.Meanwhile, the CAN President, Dr. Olasupo Ayokunle, said Nigeria was in pains because it had been led by leaders without vision, compassion and the fear of God.Ayokunle, who is also the President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, stated that Christians must embrace self-defence to survive attacks from herdsmen and other militia groups terrorising the country.The CAN president made this remarks while briefing newsmen on Saturday at the Baptist Conference International Camp Ground in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.The briefing was part of events marking the 2018 annual meeting of the NBC with the theme; ‘Moving Forward, Building a Great Nation through Effective Christian Participation.’He cautioned that Nigeria would continue to be in pains if Christians did not embrace politics, adding that it was imperative for them to join politics and give Nigerians hope.Ayokunle urged Christians to resist any attempt to be lured with money to choose wrong persons into elective positions, arguing that the suffering of the nation would be prolonged if the wrong persons were allowed to be in power.