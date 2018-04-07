It was gathered that the exam, Com 402: Media Law and Ethics, was scheduled for Saturday and it clashed with their weddings. And since the exam couldn’t be shifted, the two brides stormed the hall in their gowns.
Two Benue State University students write exams in wedding gowns (PHOTOS)
