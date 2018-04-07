 Two Benue State University students write exams in wedding gowns (PHOTOS) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Two Benue State University students write exams in wedding gowns (PHOTOS)

2:41 PM 0
A+ A-

Two final-year Mass Communication students of the Benue State University were pictured writing their exam in their wedding gowns.


It was gathered that the exam, Com 402: Media Law and Ethics, was scheduled for Saturday and it clashed with their weddings. And since the exam couldn’t be shifted, the two brides stormed the hall in their gowns.


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top