President Muhammadu Buhari will be the guest of US President Donald Trump at the White House on April 30.





Trump is expected to discuss issues such as promoting economic growth and fighting terrorism with Buhari.





“The relationship of the United States with Nigeria is deep and strong, and Nigeria’s economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance our mutual prosperity,” the White House said in a statement.





The State Department under Trump approved the sale of 12 high-technology attack planes and equipment worth $600 million to Nigeria last year after the Obama administration halted the sale because of accusations that Nigeria’s air force was bombing civilians.





The scheduled meeting will be the second between the two leaders. In September, the two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, during a luncheon Trump held for a select group of African leaders.





Buhari is currently in the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit in London.





It is not yet clear when the Nigerian leader will return to the country.



