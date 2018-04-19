A Pay Loader truck yesterday fell off the Berger Bridge in Lagos and landed on two cars.It was gathered that two cars were damaged in the accident, which happened around 9am.The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority Response Unit (LRU) were at the scene.A LASTMA official said he heard of the incident on Traffic Radio around 9am and immediately ordered the officials close to the scene to go there.“The information I have regarding the accident is that the Pay Loader entered from the bridge and fell. The LRU came to the scene for rescue but it could not, so it left because it could not lift the Pay Loader because it was heavy. The accident did not cause traffic. Nobody died.”Another LASTMA official said he was ordered by his boss to go to the scene.“I was told that it was caused by break failure, although I did not see any sign of brake failure. I did not see nor heard that anybody died or was injured.”A passerby, Yinka injured his hand while assisting a motorist to pull out what hooked the door of the car. “He injured in his hand andwas bleeding. He left the scene,” an eyewitness said.