The Nigerian Army on Monday said its troops had destroyed a Boko Haram insurgents’ training facility at Benisheikh, Borno.Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri.Nwachukwu said that the troops also killed one insurgent and rescued one person held captive by the terrorists at Afa hideout in the area on Sunday.He said that the troops acting on intelligence discovered the camp used for providing instructional training of insurgents’ foot soldiers.“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in a forward operational base in Benisheikh, have uncovered a Boko Haram training camp where instructional training was provided to its foot soldiers.“The camp, located in a hideout in Afa general area, was discovered on Sunday at about 9: 30 a.m. following a tip-off that insurgents were being trained in the hideout.“During the operation, troops encountered elements of Boko Haram insurgents who were withdrawing hastily from the camp.“In the shootout, troops killed one insurgent, recovered one Dane gun and rescued one Malam Abba, who was held hostage in the camp by the insurgents,” Nwachukwu said.He added that the troops had destroyed the camp.