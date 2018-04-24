National Assembly security has been beefed up against possible protest by Parliamentary Support Group (PSG) headed by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.





Tuesday’s security presence was a combination of military, mobile and regular police personnel as well as others in mufti.





People coming in are having hectic days as they have to properly explain their mission.





Our correspondent who monitored the development heard a police officer lashing at a visitor for his inability to identity himself.





The number of security operatives at the 5 points of the entrance gate has increased, as opposed to what it used to be. The sitting arrangement at the lobby to the lower and upper chambers has equally been changed.





It was gathered that the suspended lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege may storm todays plenary with pro-Buhari group in protest of his suspension.





A media aide to one of the pro-Buhari group said that they have decided to choose today as it is the first time, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki was resuming after the mace snatch incident.





It would be recalled that the Senate President was away in the United States of America to attend IMF meeting when the embattled Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege led the invasion of the Senate.



