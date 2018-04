J Cole, who recently dropped his fifth studio album, KOD and has a large following in Nigeria delivered a stellar performance on Friday night at the Castle Light Unlocks concert which took place at the Eko Hotels and Suites.

The event attracted quite a large turnout of young, fun loving Nigerians who came out in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the American superstar and top Nigerian acts.



The American rapper debuted a live performance of songs from his new album for the first time ever on Nigerian soil. ‘KOD’ which is just over a week old, has never been performed anywhere in the world and J. Cole gave Nigerians the jump to hear him perform it live at his Castle Lite Unlocks concert in Lagos on Saturday.

“One week ago I put out this album it’s called KOD. Y’all heard it? I know you don’t know the words yet,” he assumed on behalf of the crowd.

“I probably don’t even know the words yet. But can I just press play on one of the songs and see what happens?

“I just want to see how it sounds at the shows. I can’t promise you that I know all the words.” he said.



Although the event has social media going crazy with various videos from the event, while some people are delighted, some used that opportunity to display their ignorance about Nigeria.





Some fans of the American rapper expressed displeasure over why J.cole should perform in Nigeria, read below to see some: