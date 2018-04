Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says there is no single corruption in the Buhari-led administration. Osinbajo said this while receiving the leadership of The Companion, an association of Muslim Businessmen and Professionals, in his office in Abuja, recently.





“One thing that is very sure now is that this presidency is not stealing and we have a President who is not stealing and will not steal. There is no corruption in the presidency under the current government. This kind of body language is what is saving this country a lot of money now. Like what is happening in JAMB, Customs, FIRS, NPA, FAAN, NIMASA where we have witnessed improved revenue collection and returns to govt for unspent resources.