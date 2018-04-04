Hours after their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC currently in a closed-door meeting with the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee NWC of the party.The governors had earlier in the day met with the president and resolved to jettison the decision of the 4th National Executive Committee NEC meeting of the party in February which asked the NWC to continue to work in acting capacity for the next one year.“We consulted and all the 24 governors of the APC are on the same page with Mr. President that we are going to respect our party constitution, we are going to respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.“So, therefore, we collectively agreed that we will have congresses at all levels – local, state and national”, Zamfara state Governor, Abdulaziz Yari had told State House Correspondents.Vanguard recalls that on a day the NWC inaugurated a 10-member technical committee to advise it on the contentious issue of tenure elongation for party officials, the governors had met with the president to evolve solutions to the challenges thrown up by the issue. That Tuesday meeting was reportedly deadlocked, with the governors reconvening later in the evening to adopt a common position before meeting with the president Wednesday morning.Among governors at the closed door meeting with the NWC is Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, Oyo state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Gov. Yari and a host of others.