One of the governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Olawale Rasheed, was on Friday morning attacked by four gunmen who were suspected to be assassins.Rasheed, a former Political Editor of Nigerian Tribune, told newsmen that he had left Ibadan, Oyo State, and was coming to Osogbo to submit his letter of intent when his attackers, in an unmarked black sport-utility vehicle, crossed his vehicle and opened fire on it.The governorship aspirant said he could not accuse anybody in particular of being behind the attack but said he was saved by God who prevented the hail of bullets from hitting him or any of his aides in the vehicle with him.He said, “I was coming to Osogbo from Ibadan this morning (Friday) when the incident happened. I was at Gbongan and I observed that a vehicle was trailing me, so I asked the driver to slow down. It became obvious that they were up to something evil.“The unmarked black SUV in which the gunmen were driving immediately overtook us and blocked our path. Four masked men came out of the SUV and started shooting in the air and one of them said, ‘get him, get him.’“Our driver immediately put the vehicle in reverse and sped away; he managed to turn back and faced the road to Ibadan. They also turned and pursued us for about five minutes.“They were shooting at us continuously as they trailed us. They eventually turned back before we got to Ikire and that was how we escaped the attack.”