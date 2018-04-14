The supreme court on Friday dismissed an application filed by Friday Nwosu, a governorship aspirant in Abia, praying the court to disqualify Okezie Ikpeazu as governor of the state.





Nwosu, who sought the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014, had challenged the emergence of Ikpeazu as the state governor on the grounds that he allegedly submitted false tax papers to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





He had urged the court to nullify the election of Ikpeazu and declare him the governor of Abia.





In the lead judgment, Amina Adamu-Augie, a judge, described the appeal as “frivolous and lacking in merit’’.





She awarded fine of N4 million against the appellant (Nwosu) to be paid N1 million each to four respondents to the appeal.





The respondents in the suit are Samson Ogah, the PDP Ikpeazu and the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).





The lead judgment was read on behalf of Augie by Sidi Bage.





Nwosu had, in his appeal, challenged the judgment of the court of appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo state capital, which declined jurisdiction in the case.





The appellate court panel of five justices presided over by Jimi Bada had ruled that it lacked the jurisdiction to hear and determine the appeal.





Specifically, the court held that Nwosu’s appeal was similar to the suit also filed against Ikpeazu by Uche Ogah which the apex court had decided on May 12, 2017.





Nwosu had instituted the suit at the federal high court, Owerri, presided over by A.L. Lewis.





Lewis had on July 8, 2016, dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.





Dissatisfied with the verdict, he proceeded to the court of appeal and finally, the supreme court.