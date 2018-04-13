The Super Eagles on Thursday moved from 52 to 47 in the latest world rankings released by FIFA on Thursday.Nigeria have 635 points, a point below Egypt, who are 46th in the world. The Egyptians dropped two places from their position in March. The Eagles are now sixth in Africa – two places above their seventh position in March.The Eagles began 2018 by retaining the 51st position they dropped to in December but the team could not maintain the spot and slid down a spot in February to 52, which they retained in March.On the continent, Tunisia, who are Africa’s number one, climbed nine spots up to 14th in the world. Senegal are second on the continent but they dropped a spot to 28th in the world while DR Congo climbed a spot to 38th. Morocco (42) and Egypt (46) are fourth and fifth on the continent respectively.Nigeria’s Group D Russia 2018 opponents Croatia, Iceland and Argentina all dropped in the rankings.Croatia are ranked 18th, dropping three places from 15th in March, while South American giants Argentina are fifth after dropping from last month’s fourth place. Iceland are now 22nd dropping four spots from their 18th position in March.No new country broke into the top 10 in the world. World Cup champions Germany and Brazil are first and second. Belgium climb to third while Portugal dropped to fourth. Switzerland and France climbed two spots to sixth and seventh. Spain dropped to eight while Chile and Poland complete the top 10.