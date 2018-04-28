The party noted that the claim shows the President is not reading the mood of Nigerians who are only waiting for 2019 to show him the exit door. In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party hinged the President’s optimism on what it termed the planned manipulation of the electoral process by the umpire in favour of the ruling party.“It is indeed unfortunate that President Buhari cannot read the clear handwriting on the wall, even as demonstrated by the scanty attendance of his Bauchi rally on Thursday, where he boasted about winning the 2019 elections.“We know that the President and his handlers are banking on manipulating the electoral processes to foist themselves back to power by depending on their blood relation in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to assist in providing data of underage voters in Katsina, Kano states and some other porous areas of the nation.“What President Buhari has failed to come to terms with is the uncompromising resolve of Nigerians across the country, particularly the youths, to resist any form of rigging in 2019,” the statement read in part. The PDP also lampooned the Commander-in-Chief’s handling of the mindless killings in the land, stressing that rather come up with immediate solutions to the security challenges, the President was thinking only of his re-election bid.It added: “It is shocking that in the face of colossal failure of governance leading to hunger and starvation, ethnic division, bloodletting and killings in our land, Mr. President is more concerned about a selfish agenda of foisting himself on a people who have become despondent of his leadership.“This is a leader who came into office on the plank of promises of fighting insurgency and corruption as well as guaranteeing economic prosperity. Shockingly, Mr. President has not only failed on all fronts, his body language is aiding and abetting corruption, harassment and intimidation of citizens as well as instilling of siege mentality in our land.”