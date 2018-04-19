The names of the suspected thugs who invaded the senate on Wednesday have emerged.

The suspects were said to have been arrested by the FCT Police Command after they forcefully entered the Chambers of the National Assembly and made away with the Mace, the symbol of authority of the nation’s Legislative arm of government.





According to Daily Independent, the released names of the suspects who were allegedly led into the Red Chambers by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, are all from Delta State, further fuelling the rumours that the suspended Senator may have masterminded the Mace snatching.





However, Omo-Agege who was later arrested after the raid has denied claims that he staged the incident.





Here are the names of the suspects:





Tuoyo Mabiaku – Warri North Local Government Area





Peter Orede – Warri South LGA





Blessing Edjeke from Abraka In Ethiope East LGA





Lucky Okomu from Oghara in Ethiope West LGA





Prince Enayemo – Ughelli South LGA