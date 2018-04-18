Frank Tietie, one of the constituents of the suspended lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has called on other members of the senatorial district to immediately commence the recall process of the embattled lawmaker if found to have caused the snatching of the mace from the Senate floor on Wednesday.





He condemned the reported brigandage at the National Assembly, where it was reported that unknown persons associated with the suspended Senator, Omo-Agege demobilized the security of the National Assembly and stole the mace of the Senate during plenary, taking same to unknown location.





Reacting in a statement Tietie, who is the Executive Director of Citizens Advocacy For Social & Economic Rights, CASER, stated that where it becomes unequivocally clear that Senator Omo-Agege was directly responsible for this disgraceful act, he must be punished according law.





He categorically stated that upon such an establishment of malfeasance by the suspended senator, the Urhobo people must immediately commence a recall process against him with alacrity since “they are known to be peaceful people have a reputation for using the process of the law to settle all disputes with authorities and in most cases with persons”.

The statement reads, “This (what happened in the Senate) is a national disgrace and raises serious questions of complicity, conspiracy, dereliction, incompetence and negligence. This sad event symbolises the comatose state of affairs regarding our national ethos as a people and a country.





“It is more worrisome to me that this disgraceful act is associated with the prompting of a supposed senator representing the Urhobo people who constitute Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State .





“While at the time of this writing, it has been confirmed to me that the said Senator ovie Omo-Agege has been arrested in connection with this latest desecration of the National Assembly, it is my sincere hope that his involvement is not true.









“However, where it becomes unequivocally clear that Senator Ovie Omo Agege is directly responsible for this disgraceful act, he must be punished according law. In fact, upon such an establishment of malfeasance by the suspended senator, the Urhobo people must immediately commence a recall process against him with alacrity .





“While Omo Agege remains an Urhobo man and should expect my love at all times, this act, if associated with him must be vehemently rejected by the Urhobo People .





“The Urhobo people are known to be peaceful people have a reputation for using the process of the law to settle all disputes with authorities and in most cases with persons. A quick check at the historicity and socio cultural development of the of the peoples of the Niger Delta area show the Urhobos as a people who value due process. They show a great degree of respect for the lawful authority of government and the sanctity of the law courts . This accounts for the high number of qualified lawyers and Senior Advocates of Nigeria of Urhobo origin despite being just well over 5 million in population by latest demographics.





“The Urhobo people to whom I owe my moral and cultural upbringing with a deep sense of gratitude cannot be associated with such disgraceful acts.





“I hereby call on the leadership of the National Assembly to urgently review the security situation of the country which should become more apparent to it by now that it cannot be more shambolic than a situation where the mace of the Senate would be forcefully seized in broad day light during plenary and taken to an unknown destination by unknown persons.





“Thus, the security chiefs of the National Assembly must immediately resign on account of this gross dereliction of duty and crass incompetence in the management of the security of the National Assembly .





“Also, the Department of State Services (DSS) must not leave any stone unturned in unravelling all those behind this latest disgrace that has redefined Nigeria’s rank in infamy among the comity of nations.





“There must be a swift response.”