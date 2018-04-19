The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has described that the invasion and the snatching of the mace from the upper legislative chambers as an attempted coup d’etat and an assault to democracy.





Thugs suspected to be loyal to the suspended Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege on Wednesday, invaded the red chambers and forcefully taken away the mace.





They stormed the chambers when plenary was going on, thereby creating serious confusion and tension.





Sani had immediate after the incident on Wednesday revealed how he stopped the plenary from being adjourned.





In series of tweets, the Senator said what happened to the upper legislative chamber yesterday could also happen to the Presidency if not checked.





He tweeted, “The armed invasion of the senate stands condemned. Its treasonable, an attempted coup d etat .Its an assault on democracy and a desecration of an institution of democracy.





“Those who sanctioned, organized and supported this will someday do that to the Presidency or the judiciary.





“I salute the courage of those senators who heed to our call to stand firm and defend the parliament and democracy.





“We appreciate the solidarity of members of House of Representatives. We salute the courage of supporting staff of the senate chambers who fell victims of the armed invaders.”