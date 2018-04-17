Diamond Platnumz, singer and dancer, has been arrested by Tanzanian authorities for sharing raunchy videos on social media.

The ‘Number One’ singer shared two videos on his Instagram page — one with the mother of his child, Hamisa Mobeto and another with an unidentified woman.





The footage in question involves the 28-year-old superstar kissing and caressing the unidentified woman and the other is of him sitting down on Hamisa Mobeto.





The arrest of Diamond Platnumz was confirmed by Harrison Mwakyembe, Tanzanian minister of communication, while speaking in parliament on Tuesday.





“There are some stars who keep posting uncouth content on social media and I’m proud to say yesterday we arrested Diamond Platnumz,” the minister said in Swahili.





Social media commentary suggests Diamond Platnumz shared the videos with the aim of spiting his ex-girlfriend, Zari Hassan.





It is believed that he took a swipe at his first babymama, Zari, just a day after she called him an idiot for abandoning their children.









Recall that he took to his IG story to share a reconciliatory video with his second babymama, Hamisa, and another video of him making out with another lady in the same room.





The caption on the numerous videos shared, “Ukiachiwa achiya” loosely translates to “When you get dumped, lose yourself,” a jab at Zari who dumped him on Valentine’s Day.





He also jokingly trolled Hamiza with another caption, “She said she want child support, nikamwambia nenda kwa RC (I told her go to the RC),” a reference to her recent move where she dragged him to court over child support.