Nigerian reggae artiste, Cynthia Morgan, is facing financial difficulties at the moment.





A source close to the owner of the apartment where the singer currently lives told Saturday Beats the amount she owed, which tallies with the information on the court papers.





The source added that the singer’s brother has been begging the owner of the apartment for further grace period even though the initial six months grace given to the artiste ended last month.





“Ever since she moved into the apartment as a tenant, the owner of the building has described her as a nightmare.





At a point, the owner of the house didn’t even know who was staying in the flat because every day, new faces showed up at the apartment and they would leave the gate open at odd hours.





Young scary looking boys with different hair colours come around and they smoke in the compound.





They disturb the couple living in the flat upstairs, who have been complaining that they can’t even let their kids play in the compound because of the type of people they see around.





She has owed waste bills for over a year. They always play loud music at odd hours of the day. Funnily enough, the man who lives upstairs is a popular celebrity designer.





His wife always complains that her home help sweeps cigarette butts everywhere all the time. Cynthia Morgan decided at a point that she was going to be recording in her room.





When the noise was too much, the owner of the house had to talk to her about it. She has been given quit notice. The six months grace period is up and she was meant to have moved out last month. She is flat broke.





She owes N1.3m. She was also served court papers for not paying up to N3.584m in tax,” the source said.