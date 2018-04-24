Former France coach Raymond Domenech, World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus, John Toshack and ex-Nigeria coach Samson Siasia are among 77 applicants for Cameroon’s vacant managerial post.Siasia has been out of job since he guided Nigeria to a third-place finish in the men’s football event of the Rio 2016 Olympics.BBC Sport understands that the Normalisation Committee which runs Cameroon’s Football Federation has received a high volume of applications to succeed Hugo Broos.A Fecafoot official, who does not want to be named, confirmed the list will now be narrowed down to three ahead of the interview stage.The new manager has big boots to fill after Hugo Broos guided Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title before joining Belgian top side Oostende as sporting director.Domenech, 66, who managed France at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, has come close to managing an African national side before.Seven years ago, he claimed he was set to be named the Algeria manager but Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic eventually got the job.Toshack, 69, was a legendary player for Cardiff City, Liverpool and Wales and, as a manager won a Spanish league title with Real Madrid and led Swansea City from the bottom division to the summit of English football.After managing teams in the footballing outposts of Macedonia and Azerbaijan, Toshack left Europe for a spell with Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca between 2014 and 2016.