Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has called on youths in Nigeria to show President Muhammadu Buhari that they were not lazy and uneducated by voting against him in 2019, saying; “it is painful that the President could describe youths in Nigeria that are daily struggling to make a living under a harsh economy as lazy people.”But the Presidency dismissed the report by some traditional and social media outfits describing it as a deliberate mischief by manipulators and twisters of statements of the President. Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said; “Contrary to the morale-killing comment of the President, Nigerian youths are hardworking, intelligent and enterprising. Their future was mortgaged by past leaders like President Buhari, who had everything at their beck and call as youths.I imagine the youths of today having half of the opportunities available in the 50s and 60s.” He said; “At 19, President Buhari left Secondary School to join the Army. At age 21 (two years in the army), he was commissioned a second lieutenant and appointed Platoon Commander of the Second Infantry Battalion in Abeokuta, Nigeria. Within his 24 years in the Army, the President was Governor of North Eastern State, Minister of Petroleum, Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Head of State.Where can our youths get such opportunity today? While telling the President to stop de-marketing Nigeria and its people in foreign lands, Governor Fayose reminded Nigerians how he (Buhari) said in an interview with UK Telegraph in February 2016 that some Nigerians in the United Kingdom were disposed to criminality and should not be granted asylum there.The governor, who insisted that the negative foundation the likes of President Buhari laid for Nigeria has made life impossible for the youths, asked; “As Military Governor of the North Eastern State, what difference did President Buhari make in the lives of youths in the North?”He described Buhari as an analogue President, saying; “There is no connection between him and the youths because I doubt if he can even use common android phone. One can’t really blame the President; he does not understand what is obtainable in the country anymore.That’s the reason he was still seeing West Germany and Deutschmark in 2015.” Urging the youths to use their votes to send President Buhari out of office in 2019, Governor Fayose said; “I did say before now that majority of the youths that voted for President Buhari in 2015 never knew who they were voting for because they did not experience him (Buhari) as a Military ruler.Most of them were those that were born in the 80s and they did not witness Buhari’s clueless and draconian government. “Now that our youths have seen President Buhari and he has top his cluelessness up by going to London to insult them by calling them lazy and uneducated people, they should be prepared to vote against him next year and installed a President that will value and respect them.”