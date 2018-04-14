Nigerian journalist, Ahmad Salkida, who has inside information on the activities of Boko Haram has revealed that only 15 out of the remaining 113 abducted Chibok schoolgirls are still alive.





Salkida who made the shocking revelations in tweets on Saturday said many of the girls have died as a result of cross fires and bombardments by security forces on the hideouts of Boko Haram in Sambisa forest.





Eighty-three of the girls were released last year by the insurgents after negotiation with the Nigerian government.





The revelation is coming on the heels of the heels of the activities marking the fourth anniversary of the abduction of the girls in their school in Chibok by Boko Haram. They were abducted in the night of April 14, 2014.





Salkida who is based in Dubai also made it known to all who cares to know that the remaining 15 Chibok schoolgirls have been married off and are no longer under the control of Abubakar Shekau but under the control of their husbands. So any meaningful negotiation for their release will have to be with their husbands who are unwilling to release their wives.





According to him, they prefer to die than release their wives.

Ahmad Salkida, the Dubai-based Nigerian journalist









Read Salkida’s tweets below





”Today, my painstaking investigations on the #Chibokschoolgirls revealed that just a handful of the 113 #ChibokGirls are alive. Many of the girls have died as a result of cross fires and bombardments of the security forces that no doubt were intent on rescuing them.





”I regret to state here that only 15 out of the 113 #Chibokgirls are alive today, based on my investigations in the last 3 months and we have already seen some of them in a video, which I exclusively obtained and was published on SR website.





”What is the status of the remaining 15 girls as far as negotiations are concerned? My investigations also revealed that, they are no longer under the control of #AbubakarShekau. According to sources, they are now ‘married’ and only their ‘husbands’ can decide their fates.





”If they are divorced or the men are killed that is when Shekau’s decision takes precedence, and in this instance, since the girls have been indoctrinated, their leader has no right to negotiate for their release, no matter the ransom offered, reliable multiple sources said.





”It will be unbearable to share the names of the 15 that are alive here, this is the responsibility of Govt. When I was involved I regularly provided proof of life. Govt must demand that to prove me wrong or stop negotiating for many of the girls that don’t exists…





”The secrecy around the condition of the #ChibokGirls and most recent #DapchiGirls debacle by those involved is the reason people like me are out of the picture. The fact remains that under the present circumstances there is NO room for peace settlement.





”The way out for these girls, is a military rescue or negotiate wt individual captors to release their ‘wives’ in return for some kind of deal, but this will mean death to these fighters bcz the terror group now sees the girls as part of their own and must be protected.





”How comes there is little or no information about the girls and both the parents and campaigners are in the dark? Because, Govt resist independent reporting of the crisis, most of the reports are choreographed & Nigerians are also not ready to hear the truth or stand by it.





”Reporting the #LakeChadCrisis is not just a job for me, Borno is my home, this crisis has affected me too. I’v invested 13yrs of my 18yrs journalism career to follow this story in a way no reporter or researcher has done, hence my knowledge of this crisis can’t be dismissed.





”I’v risked my life and that of my family in the past and even now, not only to tell the story, but to play the role of a mediator and fact finder. But as soon as the FG found alternatives, my sacrifices got an official ridicule and I am being hounded.





”I hold no other intention of doing this than the need to stir a debate to demand more insights and bring closure to the parents. The nation must not fail you from rescuing your daughters and also fail to tell you the truth.”