Shehu Sani, Senator representing Kaduna central district in the National Assembly has revealed what will happen if Senator Ibrahim Mantu’s confession is investigated.


Recall that Mantu had admitted that he helped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rig elections in the past.

Sani, writing on his Twitter page, said most politicians would be found guilty if Mantu’s confession was investigated.

“If Mantu’s confessions of past election rigging against PMB are investigated, most of those who left Egypt and are now settled in the promised land will be found guilty of active collaboration with the Pharaohs,” Sani tweeted.

