A social critic and human rights activist, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme disclosed yesterday that he has commenced a 14-day self-imposed hunger strike in protest against the continued detention and incarceration of Leah Sharibu, by Boko Haram insurgents, for failing to denounce Christianity.Ezekwueme said it is a national disgrace, absurd and anathema for an innocent girl to suffer such a fate and trauma, adding, “I have decided to embark on the hunger strike as my own sacrifice and contribution towards sharing with the suffering, pain and agony being experienced by the little girl, her parents, relations and all lovers of justice and peace throughout the world.”Ezekwueme who made the disclosure in a press statement issued to newsmen in Onitsha, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and all the security agencies to spare no efforts until Leah and other remaining Chibok girls were released from Boko Haram camps.Ezekwueme who is also Anambra State chairman of Civil Liberties Organisation, CLO, appealed to Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria to call for prayers for Nigeria in distress which they introduced in 1998 which led to divine intervention to crisis in Nigeria then, due to the annulment of June 12 presidential election which was adjudged as the fairest, most credible and most transparent election ever to have been won by Chief MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party, SDP.He recalled that he had embarked on a similar hunger strike during the abduction of Chibok girls and in June, 1993 because of his hatred for injustice and disregard for rule of law.