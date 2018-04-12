The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile Ife, Osun State, has queried professor Richard Akindele, who was accused of demanding s3x from a female student.

He was said to have demanded the s3x to upgrade a female student’s poor result.





This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of OAU, Abiodun Olanrewaju, when he spoke on Wednesday during a radio programme on Rave FM in Osogbo, the state capital.





According to him, investigation had commenced already into the allegation against the don.





The PRO said, “We have put machinery in motion to ascertain the veracity of the claims and identify the characters involved.





“As I am talking to you now, the management has taken a position which we will be working on now.





“On the day that the audio was leaked, the vice chancellor and other principal officers of the university acted, including the legal director of the university.





“We set up a committee and the vice chancellor gave the committee one week to submit its report. After that, we will know what to do.





“The incident happened last year. We have been calling her (the student’s) line, but she is not responding to her calls again.





“We learnt that she confided in someone that she did not want the appointment of the man (lecturer) to be terminated because of her case.





“The panel has been set up and query has been given to the man; but we need somebody to come up that she was the one that was sexually harassed and the person is not in sight.”