Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) post-graduate student, Monica Osagie, the alleged victim of sexual harassment by one Prof. Akindele has been summoned to appear before the investigative panel on Tuesday.

Prof. Akindele was said to have allegedly demanded five rounds of sex in exchange of exam marks from Miss Osagie.





The invitation came barely few hours after her lawyer and Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, claimed that the victim had not been invited by any panel.





Akiyode-Afolabi had said that Osagie, “resorted to self help” through audio recording after two lecturers approached by her for intervention refused to help her.





The letter dated April 19, 2018 and entitled: “Re: Investigative panel on alleged harassment of a female student: Detailed audio recording: Request for the presentation of Miss Osagie Monica Oselode”, was signed by the OAU Deputy Registrar and Post-Graduate College Secretary, Mrs. A.O. Fadeyibi.





The letter obtained by Punch reads in full:





“I write at the instance of the Provost, Post-Graduate College to invite you to appear before the investigative panel on alleged harassment of a female student detailed in audio recording at its meeting which will come up at 10:00am on Tuesday April 24 2018.





“Please be informed that on arrival, you are required to call the Secretary to the panel to facilitate your appearance before the panel. Thank you.”