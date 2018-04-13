Over 120 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) across six states could not join their colleagues who passed out from the scheme.Thousands of corps members, part of the 2017 Batch A stream 1, passed out in ceremonies held across Nigeria on Thursday.However, the over 120 members had their service year extended for various offences.Some of the affected corps members are to repeat the entire year for absconding from service while others will stay back for periods ranging from two weeks to three months, truancy and other offences.Those repeating the scheme include 23 in Lagos, 19 in Delta, 13 in Ondo, 10 in Ogun and another 10 in Osun.The Ondo State NYSC Coordinator, Grace Akpabio, at the passing out parade for the corps members in Akure said the corps members were sanctioned for breaching the scheme’s rules and regulations.She said 2,088 corps members completed the scheme in the state, with three of them receiving state awards for outstanding performance.Mrs. Akpabio charged the members who have successfully completed the scheme to be creative so as to be self-employed in the face of the economic realities.“Permit me to stress that gone are the days of being expectant of a life-time job immediately after service,” she said.‘‘It is deception of oneself if you think along that line, it is better for you to brace up and think of what you can do yourself.“Do not align with people that put up attitude as if creative thinking and individual initiative ended with graduation, this is absolutely wrong.”The state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in his address to the corps members, congratulated them on their successful service to their fatherland.The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, charged them to be creative and entrepreneurial in the pursuit of their goals.He also urged the corps members to apply the knowledge and experiences they had garnered in the course of their service year in order to be effective and productive in their future endeavours.In Anambra, the coordinator, Ebenezer Olawale, said that of the 2,814 corps members posted to the state, 2,801 satisfied the requirements of service and were accordingly issued discharge certificates.The state coordinator said seven members won the Governor’s Award while five won the Chairman’s Award and 13 went home with the State Coordinator’s Award.He prayed for the repose of the souls of one corps member and a staff of the NYSC in the state who died during the service year.The state coordinator wished the discharged members well as they moved into the larger society.“We are, indeed grateful to Gov. Willie Obiano and the people of Anambra for their support to the scheme and enabling environment that contributed to our success story today,” he said.Fourteen outstanding corps members were presented State Honours’ Award and cash prizes in Lagos State.Momammed Momoh, the state coordinator, also announced the death of three members during the passing-out parade of the corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.Mr Momoh said that the awardees received cash prizes ranging from N150,000 to N200,000.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awardees include 11 corps members of the 2016 Batch ‘A’ and ‘B ‘ and three corps members in the 2017 Batch ‘A’, Stream I.“On a sad note, we lost three corps members of this batch to the cold hands of death. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their families the fortitude to bear the losses,’’ he said.He said that 4,876 corps members successfully completed their service.Mr Momoh said six corps members received chairman’s commendation while 20 corps members got the state coordinator’s attestation.“Just as NYSC recognises and rewards excellence, the scheme also punishes corps members, who breach its rules and guidelines.“I wish, therefore, to report that 23 corps members absconded from service and they are to repeat the service.“Seventeen others are to serve various periods of extension of service.’’Mr Momoh said that the successful corps members contributed their quotas to the overall development of Nigeria through their primary assignments and various community development services.He said that the contributions were in the areas of education, healthcare and constructions.Mr Momoh commended E-Insurance Solutions Centre Ltd., Ikoyi, for sending four corps members to Kenya for training and employing two of them after their service.In his address, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode commended the corps members for their contributions to the development of the state.Mr. Ambode was represented by Oluseye Oladejo, Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations.He listed areas where the corps members made their marks to include education, health, sensitisation and awareness campaign against child abuse/domestic violence, drug abuse and HIV/AIDS.“Nigeria is looking forward to you as future leaders that have been equipped with what it takes to achieve the vision of a stronger, more secure, stable and prosperous nation.“As you prepare to commence another phase of livelihood, I urge you to keep in mind the lesson of this programme, which is the awareness and appreciation of the diversity of your nation,’’ Mr Ambode said.In Osun, 2,086 outgoing corps members participated at the ceremony.Emmanuel Attah, the NYSC Coordinator implored them to be committed to a lifelong service of rebuilding Nigeria as well as make use of their skills, intellect and development to better the lives of people around them.The state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, in his farewell address, urged the corps members to be self-reliant and not to wait for white collar jobs.The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Grace Laoye-Tomori, also charged them to arm themselves with skills gained in the course of the service year as they stepped into the larger society.“Do not yield to frustrations and desperation orchestrated by scourge of unemployment and youthful restlessness but stay tuned to your course.“Be discipline, accountable and patient and not be in a hurry to achieve in a day what will take years to achieve.“Shun every temptation to do those things of which you and your family and the nation will not be proud of,’’ he said.The 19 corps members repeating the exercise in Delta State were accused of absconding from their service-year programme and would repeat it whenever they presented themselves to the authority.The State Coordinator, Benjamin Omotade, said 16 others would have their service year extended for between two weeks and four months.He, however, said three corps members who distinguished themselves in their primary places of assignment during the service year had been selected for recognition and awards.He said that two who belonged to Stream 1 would receive the Chairman’s Award while one would be conferred with the state Honours Award during the 2017 Batch A Stream 11 passing out.He advised the corps members to go home and re-unite with their families after a meritorious service to the nation.Governor Ifeanyi Okowa admonished the corps members not to be deterred by security challenges and unemployment.The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Oghenejaro Ilolo.He said that their participation and experience in the scheme was to equip them with the necessary skills and strategies for survival as adults in a competitive world.Governor Ibikunle Amosun in Ogun called on corps members to always imbibe the ideals of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) everywhere they find themselves.Mr Amosun made the call at the passing-out parade held at the M.K.O Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta.The governor, who made a surprise entry at the event having already delegated a representative, inspired the youth to aspire to be the best they could be.“I am here today because I see you as leaders in your own right and because of the exemplary report I got of your stewardship during your service year.“I have been reliably informed that you have not only upheld the track record of your predecessors, but surpassed them in every way possible.“I therefore advise our youths to leverage on our worthy endeavours in the interest of the nation and for the sake of the future.“Let the long-standing experience and training you have had in your different institutions and places of assignment continue to reflect in your lives and interactions.“In doing this, we would create a more formidable and unified basis for articulating and executing more enduring policies which will ultimately draw youths away from self-destructive activities.“Even as we approach the electioneering period, I urge you not to lend yourselves as instruments of violence,” he said.Mr Amosun further urged the youth to build on the personal development they acquired during the service year in pursuit of their life goals.“One opportunity opened to you is entrepreneurship which has become the centerpiece of self-empowerment as preached by the NYSC scheme.“It is my earnest hope that a large percentage of you will become job creators rather than job seekers,” he said.The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting the scheme through positive disposition to the welfare and security of corps members.Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, John Okpo, urged the corps members not to involve themselves in illegal activities that will tarnish their image.“Continue to imbibe the spirit of humility, service and dedication as you enter into the larger society,” Mr Okpo said.Mr Okpo said a total of 3, 900 corps members successfully completed the programme, while 10 absconded from service.He added that one person, who ran afoul of the NYSC bye-laws, would be punished accordingly.