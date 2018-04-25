Senate Committee on Police Affairs Chairman Senator Abu Ibrahim has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release $500 million to fund police to tackle internal security challenges.He spoke in Abuja at the inauguration of Muhammadu Buhari Housing Estate, Mbora.The estate was built to cater for the housing needs of senior police officers.The senator, while decrying the poor state of police personnel, said the Force would overcome its challenges if the personnel were comfortable.Ibrahim said: “I think the major problem of security in Nigeria is not external security but internal security.“I have been to Benue, where I spent three days and I have also been to Zamfara, where I spent two days. I visited various local governments and I am convinced that the only way to solve the internal security problem in Nigeria is by making the police comfortable.”The lawmaker argued that 50 per cent of the $1billion approved for security should be spent on the police.Ibrahim said: “We are spending $1 billion for security but as far as I am concerned, that money should be spent on the police because we don’t have problem of external security.“Our neighbours are our friends. We have no quarrel with Chad, Niger, Cameroon and other West African countries.”He added: “I will appeal to the President not to be clouded by his military background and look at the police critically with the aim of doing what is right for Nigeria.“Out of the $1 billion, I believe 50 per cent of it should go to the police. We need more men, instead of recruiting 6,000 people of which 9000 people were lost last year, I feel we need to improve in the area of recruitment.”On other areas where the police needs to sit up, the senator said: “We need to put more money in the purchase of arms for the police. If you go to places like Zamfara, you will see the bandits with sophisticated weapons like AK47 and other arms owned by security agencies“The DPOs there cannot confront them. So the only way to address the issue is to arm the police properly. They should be given the competent arms they need.”