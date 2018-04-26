The Senate has summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before a joint session of the National Assembly to brief the Upper and Lower Chamber of the continued killings, maiming and wanton destruction of lives and property in Benue State and other parts of the country.According to the Senate, the leadership the upper chamber would meet with the leadership of the House of Representatives to fix an appropriate date and time for the President to appear and intimate them on the security challenges in the country.Meanwhile, contributions by some Senators that there should be the declaration of a state of emergency in the troubled state of Benue was however watered down as Senate President Bukola Saraki said that they should wait for the President to brief the joint session and thereafter, would deter the next line of action”Resolutions of the Senate Thursday was sequel to a motion by Senator George Akume, APC, North West and entitled, ” continued Killings in Benue State.”In this presentation, Senator Akume said that the Senate “Notes with dismay, the continued killings, maiming and wanton destruction of lives and property in Benue State, particularly Benue North West Senatorial District which comprises of (7) seven Local Governments; Logo and Kwande Local Governments in Benue North East Senatorial District, Agatu and Okpokwu Local Governments in Benue South Senatorial District;“Notes that these killings have continued unabated since January 2018; Aware that as a consequence, the Federal Government through the Nigerian Army, embarked on a military exercise code-named Ayem A’ Kpatuma, or cat race;“Notes that this exercise was intended to curb and curtail these killings and destruction in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Kogi States.”