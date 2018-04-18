The senate has resumed sitting, shortly after the mace, its symbol of authority, was stolen.

The upper legislative chamber replaced the mace with another one, said to be a “spare”.





It is not yet clear where the mace in the chambers had been brought from. The senators are not supposed to sit without the mace, according to its standing rules.





Ovie Omo-Agege, senator from Delta state, had stormed the senate with some unidentified persons and carted away the mace, the symbol of authority.





Ike Ekweremadu, depute senate president, who is presiding over the session, said the senators “are not going to be intimidated”.

“Dear colleagues, let us resume sitting and finish our business of the day even if we stay here till 6:00pm.





“We shall never be intimidated by the anti-democracy and we shall do our best to defend our democracy and our mandate,” he said.





“They (Omo-Agege and thugs) passed through the entrance, passed through all the gates and took that mace away. We are not going to be intimidated by the circumstances. We will stand for our democracy and defend it.





“It is an affront to democracy and on the senate; it is an affront on the national assembly. But we are going to continue to represent the people here. We are going to get to the root of this matter.”





He also moved a motion, mandating Ibrahim Idris, the inspector-general of police, to recover the mace within 24 hours.





The senate unanimously adopted the motion.





Members of the house of representatives had earlier adjourned their plenary session shortly to join the senate in their proceedings.





Led by Yusuf Lasun, the deputy speaker, they said they came to solidarise with the senate regarding the incident.





They also said they came to show Nigerians that the institution of the legislature must remain strengthened.