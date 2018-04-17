The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has restated that nothing, not even the blackmail and intimidation allegedly lined up against him and the opposition by the All Progressives Congress, APC, would be enough to stop him from carrying out the reform in his party.





The President Buhari administration, through the office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had released lists of alleged looters of the nation’s treasury with Secondus name in it.





But Secondus in a statement made available by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi on Wednesday said such would not deter him.





The PDP chairman said the APC was desperate to frame him up with some blatant fabrications ostensibly to distract him from carrying out his responsibility of rebuilding his party.





Secondus said he ordinarily would not want to join issues with the government on a matter already in court but noted regrettably that the administration has great contempt for the court and the rule of law and has instead chosen to use blackmail and media persecution to defame and discredit their enemies.





He added, “There’s no need to be talking about a case pending in court in the newspapers. If the government has anything to say, they should file it before the court as demanded.”





”The statement said that the National Chairman’s office is aware of a grand design by the government to stop at anything to tarnish his image. But he said that the move would fail.





He challenged the government to come out with the vouchers with which he was said to have signed, adding that such signature would also be subjected to forensic analysis.





“I never collected any money from anywhere. I didn’t ask anyone to collect money for me as well and I didn’t sign any voucher to collect any money.





“It is pure blackmail which will never work.





“If they are cooking up anything, with the aim of blackmailing me, it will fail. I know that the task of uprooting this non-performing government would be horrendous. But God is always on the side of the people.”





“I can understand the frustration of a party that enjoyed enormous goodwill from Nigerians three years ago but got it squandered with its ‘nepotic’ and insensitive administration”





“No amount of cheap blackmail and treachery will return the APC from the exit gate where Nigerians already pushed them to, awaiting 2019″





“The departure date for the APC has already been announced and the flight schedule would not be cancelled, because Nigerians cannot wait to see them off.”