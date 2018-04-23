There was pandemonium on Sunday in the Sabo area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, as the Yoruba engaged in a free-for-all with some members of the Hausa community, leading to many people being injured.It was gathered that the fight involved some followers of a masquerader in Akure who entered the Sabo area, where most of the Hausa resided.A source explained that the followers of the masquerader passed through the Old Garage area of Akure where some Hausas sold groceries.The followers were alleged to have attempted to disrupt the business of the Hausa traders which was resisted by the latter, leading to a clash.The source said, “The crisis started after some followers of the Akure masquerader disturbed the activities of the Hausa, who were selling at the Old Garage area. “It was gathered that vehicular movement was halted on Oba Adesida Road for several hours.Some motorcycles were reportedly burnt, while some houses were torched.Also, men of the state police command and the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, were reportedly deployed in the scene to forestall further breakdown of law and order.Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the command had begun investigation into the matter.He said, “We learnt that some people who were following a masquerader had issues with some members of the Hausa community. But immediately we drafted our men there, normalcy was returned. We are still looking for the people that caused the crisis. If we arrest them, we will charge them to court.”The Chief Press Secretary to the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, Mr. Michael Adeyeye, said the palace was also investigating the matter.