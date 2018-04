Suspected bandits on Wednesday attacked two villages in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing some people.reported that the suspects attacked a mining site at Kuru-kuru village and also ambushed some people from the neighbouring Jarkuka village as they mobilised to bring help to Kuru-kuru.A witness, Sadi Musa, said scores of people were killed at the mining site on Wednesday evening which forced the miners to flee for safety.Musa said when residents from the nearby Jarkuka came later to join the Kuru-kuru survivors in burying the dead, the gunmen attacked again, and killed more people.The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident, saying, “We are aware of the attack but I cannot give you the details until my commissioner is fully briefed.”The bandits had attacked Bawan Daji village in the same Anka Local Government Area two weeks ago and killed over 30 people.They returned the following day and killed mourners at a graveyard.This led to the deployment of air force and army personnel to the area to contain the situation.The soldiers had since swung into action and killed several bandits.