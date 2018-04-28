The spokesman for Sat Guru Maharaji, Ojo Peter, on Saturday said the rumour of the death of his principal was a mischievous attempt concocted by disgruntled elements in the society, adding that Maharaji was in perfect health condition.Some social media users had on Friday posted the news of Maharaji’s death but checks revealed that he was alive. Some of the online users later deleted the report while a few apologized for the post.In a statement signed by Peter and titled, ‘Maharaji is alive and not dead’, the spokesman said the rumour was the handiwork of some people who were not comfortable with how Maharaji had been vocal about some of the unpleasant things happening in the country.The statement said, “The rumor of the death of Maharaj Ji was concocted by some people who have found it difficult to silence him from telling the truth about happenings in Nigeria and the world at large. The news of the death of Maharaj Ji is not only false but one that was mischievously concocted by some disgruntled elements.“They want to use the false news to cause disaffection among numerous members of the One Love Family, Nigerians and the world at large but Maharaj Ji has already exposed them for who they are. Such news will never stop Maharaj Ji from saying the truth he is known for.“We use this medium to tell the whole world that Maharaj Ji is hale and hearty. People of the world should disregard such false information as Maharaj Ji himself has spoken on the rumour of his death to people who called him from Nigeria and abroad.”