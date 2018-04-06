President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has visited Daura, Katsina State, to condole with the people on the passing of Senator Mustapha Bukar.

He was received by the Emir of Daura, HRH Umar Farouk Umar.





Daura is the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Bukar, the Madawakin Daura, was representing Katsina North Senatorial District in the Senate.





He died at 63, in a private hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday.





Bukar’s body was committed to earth same day at the Daura central cemetery.





Late Bukar’s colleagues at the Senate, who attend the funeral included Ahmed Lawan, Aliyu Wammako, Abu Ibrahim and Umar Kurfi.





Other dignitaries at the burial were Deputy Governor of Katsina state, Alhaji Manir Yakubu and Speaker of the House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Kusada, who led members of the House.





The funeral prayer was performed by the Chief Imam of Daura, Malam Salisu Rabe, at the Emir’s palace.