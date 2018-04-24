Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Convention Committee, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, yesterday, said there was no iota of truth in the rumour that the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State were negotiating with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to dump the APC.The APC Convention Committee Chairman who stated this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after meeting with Chief of Staff to the President at the State House also explained that what happened last weekend in the state during the APC rally was not a crisis, rather political shunting by different supporters of the aspirants.Badaru said: “All members are one. They are all united and I am sure the convention will bring everybody together. And in democracy, if you are open and straight forward, things get done well, I don’t think there should be any problem.”On the alleged political unrest in the state at the weekend during the APC rally, he said: “Political unrest, no it is not true. It is normal political shunting. Shunting between groups that are contesting the same position and people passing by.”He also debunked the rumoured plan by Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Governor Tambuwal as well as some other bigwigs of the APC to defect to the PDP.He said: “It is not true that Tambuwal and Saraki are negotiating with the PDP, we have not heard of that. Some few weeks back, there was rumour about the governor of Benue (Governor Samuel Ortom) and he made it clear at our last NEC that he is not moving anywhere.“Those are rumours flying around but they don’t have consequence. We are united, Governor Tambuwal is with us and Senator Saraki, the Senate President, is also with APC and we have not had any reason to think that they are negotiating elsewhere, no.”