The Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, on Monday said there was no truth in the reports that President the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, were considering leaving the ruling All Progressives Congress.Abubakar, who is the chairman of the APC National Convention Committee, also promised to organise a rancour-free convention for the party.The governor spoke with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.He said, “It is not true that Tambuwal and Saraki are negotiating with the PDP; we have not heard of that.“Some few weeks back, there was rumour about the governor of Benue and he made it clear at our last NEC that he is not moving anywhere. Those are rumours flying around but they don’t have consequence.“We are united: Governor Tambuwal is with us and the distinguished senator Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, is also with APC and we have not had any reason to think that they are negotiating elsewhere. No.”When asked what party faithful should be expecting at the convention, he said, “We expect a peaceful and rancour-free and good convention.”On whether there is the likelihood of uniting the factions in the party ahead of the convention, Abubakar said there was no division in the APC.“They are all united and I am sure the convention will bring everybody together and in democracy, if you are open and straight forward, things get done well. I don’t think there should be any problem,” he said.The governor also said there was no truth in the reports of political unrest in Jigawa State at the weekend.“Political unrest? No, it is not true. It is a normal political shunting — shunting between groups that are contesting the same position.“People passing by and some groups will shunt for their own and others will shunt for another person and that was what happened.“That was a great rally. It is normal in every gathering; you have different supporters supporting different people contesting the same position,” he explained.