Deputy Senate President Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed deep sadness over the sudden death of their colleague, Senator Mustapha Bukar.Bukar, 64, a native of Daura, until his death, Wednesday, was the Senator representing the Senatorial district of President Muhammadu Buhari, Katsina North on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.Late Senator Bukar who died after a brief illness, was until his death, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market Development, the position he took over from the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke of Osun West who died in the same month of April last year.Kanta Bukar, the younger brother of the deceased, who confirmed the death, said that the Senator died in the early hours of yesterday at the Nizamiyya hospital, Abuja and was survived by two wives and 12 children, including Dr Ibrahim Bukar of the Nigeria Communication Commission.Bukar’s death brings to four, the number of Senators that have died since the coming on board of the current 8th Senate.It will be recalled that prior to the Inauguration of the 8th Senate, June 9, 2015, the then Senator – elect, Senator Ahmed Zanna, APC, Borno Central died at the age of 59 in his Abuja residence, 16th May, 2015; just as after then, former governor of Osun state, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, APC, Osun West died at the age of 62 at Biket’s Hospital, Osogbo and last month, March 17, Senator Ali Wakili, APC, Bauchi South died at his Gwarimpa residence, Abuja.Ekweremadu, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Uche Anichukwu, expressed rude shock and sadness over the death of Bukar, described the incident as a heavy blow to the Senate and the entire nation.Ekweremadu said: “Distinguished Senator Mustapha’s exit is a grave loss and big blow not only to the Senate and the National Assembly, but to the entire nation.“He was a fine gentleman, quite humane, diligent, perceptive, and humble. He was a pan-Nigerian and a pro-masses lawmaker, who showed great interest in finding lasting solution to the nation’s perennial energy problem. He will be sorely missed.“I send heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the Government of Katsina State, and his constituents, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari.”Ekweremadu prayed God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed and support the late Senator’s family, the good people of Katsina State, and the nation with the fortitude to bear the irreversible loss.