President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has described the coordinated bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State, which left several persons dead and injured as “a despicable act committed by cruel individuals.”In a post on his Facebook page, Saraki said he and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed discussed the matter on Thursday and they both agreed that those who carried out the attacks must be found and prosecuted.The Senate President said, “Yesterday’s savage attack on unsuspecting citizens and establishments in Offa Local Government Area, that led to significant loss of lives and injury, is a despicable act committed by cruel individuals.“Make no mistake, there will never be any valid grounds or rationale behind such violence, that has left many families without their loved ones, and one more community in grief and shock.“Last night, I spoke to Governor Ahmed to express my condolence over the lives that were lost in the attack, and we both agreed that no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators of this heinous act are caught and brought to justice.“It is also important that we all work together to ensure that this does not re-occur. We all must co-operate at various levels to increase the security of our communities.“I pray that the souls of those that we lost yesterday are granted places amongst the righteous ones.“My prayers and support will continue to be extended to all the affected families, and we will remain relentless until everyone who planned or carried out this attack faces the full wrath of the law.”