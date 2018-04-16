Liverpool legend, Robbie Fowler has stated that forward, Mohamed Salah is a strong contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or and FIFA best player award dominated by Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years.Fowler believes that Salah, who has scored 40 goals across all competitions for Liverpool this season, is now part of the worldwide elite footballers, with his remarkable skillset making him comparable to Messi and Ronaldo.“I’m putting on the tin hat before suggesting this but Mo Salah surely deserves to be in the ­running for the Ballon d’Or,” Fowler told the Daily Mirror.He continued, “I’m not saying he’s going to win it, in fact I’m pretty sure he won’t the way the whole thing is structured. But I am saying – passionately – that it’s time to look beyond the almost knee-jerk leaning towards Ronaldo or Messi.“Don’t get me wrong, they are two of the greatest players the game has ever seen.“People get misty-eyed over the pair of them, and quite rightly. They have both had good years, and with a World Cup, both have the chance for an ­outstanding one. Yet so far, Salah has matched them, no doubt.“He’s probably got more chance of ­winning the Best FIFA Men’s Player award, ­because that is ­in part selected by ­international coaches. The Ballon d’Or votes are by journalists.“Even if you put what Mo has done at Liverpool to one side, he’s been astonishing. He has gone from being an ­exciting, quality player, to a truly world-class one for Jurgen Klopp.”