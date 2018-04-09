Mo Salah has stepped up his bid to be named PFA player of the year after winning the award for March's top star.The Liverpool winger scored six times last month as he continued a fantastic run of form and takes the PFA player of the month gong for the fourth time.Salah hit FOUR against Watford at Anfield in a 5-0 win, while he also grabbed a crucial winner for the Reds at Selhurst Park as they beat Crystal Palace.Many neutrals thought Sadio Mane should have been sent off for a deliberate handball in the second half.But Jurgen Klopp appears to have polished a gem in Salah, whom he bought for £34.3million last summer from Roma.Unfortunately, Red fans are being left sweating on his fitness ahead of their return Champions League quarter final tie against Manchester City.Five-times European champions Liverpool hold a 3-0 advantage going into the game at the Etihad.And after confidence-bruising defeats to two local rivals in Liverpool and Manchester United, big questions remain over City's character.Pep Guardiola's season could be defined by how they play in the quarter-final return leg.But for Liverpool, Champions League football is almost assured for next season and Salah will head to the World Cup as one of the stars to look out for when he plays for Egypt in Group A against Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.