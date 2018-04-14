The Obafemi Awolowo University has given reasons Professor Richard Akindele, accused of demanding s3x from a student of the institution in exchange for mark, may not be punished.





Professor Akindele was said to have asked a female student for s3x in order to help her pass exams.





First, the school said its name, OAU was not mentioned in the viral audio tape.





Secondly, it said for the lecturer to be punished, there must be a complainant.





The female student in question had since refused to show up, reportedly telling her friends that she does not want the Professor to lose his job because of the incident.





Speaking with Sun on the matter, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, said, “First and foremost, I want to state it loud and clear that the university is in the know of the audio that has gone viral.





“We have set up a committee to critically investigate the authenticity of the audio to ascertain the characters involved in order to ascertain the veracity of the allegation and also to ascertain if the characters are of the Obafemi Awolowo University because throughout the recording, there was no mention of OAU.





“Yes, the lecturer’s voice heard in the audio was clearly demanding for sex from the student and OAU has zero tolerance for sexual harassment, intimidation or coercion under whatever guise.





“Since it came to our notice, the university has begun the process of identifying the characters in this breach of regulation because OAU has a code of conduct for staff and students.





“We frown at anybody whose conduct or utterances might breach the code of conduct of the anti-sexual harassment policy and to this end, any member of the university who goes beyond the laws of the university will be sanctioned.”





Asked if the school will still go ahead and sanction the lecturer if found guilty, even if the lady whose voice was heard in the audio refuses to come out to testify, Olarenwaju added, “When we get to the bridge, we will cross it. But let us be clear that for justice to take place, there must be a complainant.





“For example, a victim has to report to a police station for any injustice before the police can take up the matter.





“There has to be a complainant before things could be done.”