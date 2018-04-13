The management of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife in Osun state, through its spokesperson, Abiodun Olanrewaju, has revealed that the female student involved in the s3x-for-mark scandal has refused to come forward to testify before the panel set up to investigate the matter.





Olanrewaju made the revelation while speaking on a programme on Rave FM in Osogbo, on Wednesday. According to him, the victim is said to be apprehensive that the lecturer might lose his job if she comes forward.





His words: ''We have put machinery in motion to ascertain the veracity of the claims and identify the characters involved. As I am talking to you now, the management has taken a position which we will be working on now.





On the day that the audio was leaked, the vice chancellor and other principal officers of the university acted, including the legal director of the university. We set up a committee and the vice chancellor gave the committee one week to submit its report.





After that, we will know what to do. The incident happened last year. We have been calling her (the student’s) line, but she is not responding to her calls again.





We learnt that she confided in someone that she did not want the appointment of the man (lecturer) to be terminated because of her case. The panel has been set up and query has been given to the man; but we need somebody to come up that she was the one that was sexually harassed and the person is not in sight.”





In an audio conversation which has since gone viral, Professor Richard Akindele, who is also a pastor, could be heard telling a final year female student that he will have to sleep with her five times to get her mark upgraded.