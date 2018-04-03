Russia has registered seven ceasefire violations in Syria, while Turkey has recorded two truce breaches over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Over the last 24 hours, the Russian side of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered seven cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (5) and Damascus (2).





“The Turkish side has registered two cases of ceasefire violations in the province of Daraa,’’ the ministry said in its daily bulletin.





According to the bulletin, the situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable.





The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation has held no humanitarian actions over the past 24 hours.





However, military medics have helped 88 citizens, bringing the total number of those who have received medical assistance to 75,773.





A ceasefire agreement has been signed over the past 24 hours, with the settlement of Khabashiyah in Aleppo province, joining cessation of hostilities.





The total number of settlements, thereby, has increased to 2,495.





The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire regime remains the same 234.





Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.





Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and by providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country